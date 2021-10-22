How to Watch ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Red Sox

The Astros are one win away from reaching their third World Series in five seasons. Can they close out the Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS?

The Astros have flipped the momentum in this ALCS after the Red Sox' offense looked absolutely unstoppable in Games 2 and 3. Boston scored a combined 21 runs in those games to take the lead in the series, but in Games 4 and 5, the Astros have held the Red Sox to three total runs to grab a 3–2 advantage in the series.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Astros' offense has exploded in the last two games in Boston, scoring 18 runs. Houston shut down Boston's offense, and now the Red Sox will have to do the same as this series heads back to Texas.

The Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi in Game 6. Boston manager Alex Cora brought Eovaldi into the ninth inning of Game 4 when the score was tied 2–2. That move backfired quickly as the Astros won 9–2.

The Astros will start rookie Luis Garcia. He left Game 2 early with pain in his knee. He has only pitched 3.2 innings this postseason but he had a strong regular season, going 11–8 with a 3.30 ERA.

This is still anyone's series entering Friday's Game 6. Can the Red Sox push it to a Game 7 or will the Astros close it out?