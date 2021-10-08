How to Watch ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros

The White Sox look to bounce back from a dominant Houston victory to open this ALDS in Game 2 against the Astros.

Only two wins separated the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros when the regular season was all said and done. By looking at the score of their first matchup in the ALDS, it'd be reasonable to anticipate that that gulf between them would be considerably wider.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 2:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

The Astros dominated in every facet of the game, winning 6-1 and making a strong opening statement at home in the process. The real microcosm of the game came down to pitching. In the battle of the Lances, Houston came out victorious.

Lance McCullers Jr. was outstanding, giving up only four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings while Lance Lynn was not his usual dominant self. He only lasted 3.2 innings and surrendering five runs.

The Sox scored when reigning AL MVP José Abreu drove in Tim Anderson, but it was too little too late in the eighth inning.

The Southsiders turn to Lucas Giolito in Game 2, who was the only winning pitcher in the Sox wild-card series last year against the Athletics. Giolito also has a good track record against Houston, pitching a complete game in July this season.

Giolito's main task will have to be shutting down Yordan Álvarez. It's no surprise the DH drove went 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in two runs as he is leading the team in RBIs this season.

Chicago may have the advantage on paper in this pitching matchup, but the Astros have a strong counter in Framber Valdez. He's Houston's only lefty, and he has a mean curveball that will menace this Chicago lineup full of righties.

This is sort of a must-win for Chicago, as only 10 teams ever have come back from a 0-2 series hole in a best of five. Can Chicago respond to Houston's dominant Game 1 victory?