How to Watch Angels at Athletics

The Athletics and Angels meet on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

Two members of the American League East are set to face off on Saturday night, as the Angels are in Oakland. Although both of these clubs got off to a solid start, Los Angeles has looked much better than the Athletics of late. This is the second game of a doubleheader between the teams.

With that in mind, there’s plenty of time left in the season for Oakland to turn things back around.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live Stream: You can stream Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV

Los Angeles has one of the best records in the MLB and sits near the top of the AL West. Whether it’s on the road or at home, the Angels have shown the ability to pull off wins.

The Angels have been a top-five pitching team this season, which has been extremely complimentary to their big bats. They’ve also got one of the best players in the league in Shohei Ohtani who does both of those things at a high level.

Oakland had a better-than-expected start to the season but has started to fall off. The Athletics have really struggled at home thus far, which has been detrimental to their overall record.

While the Athletics are coming off of a recent extended losing streak, there’s still plenty of time to get things back on track. While they’re clearly rebuilding the roster, there’s still enough talent to be competitive.

The Angels should be favorites in this matchup despite being on the road. However, don’t be surprised if the Athletics make this game competitive.

Regional restrictions may apply.