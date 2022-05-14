How to Watch Angels at Athletics

The Angels go for their second straight win against the Athletics when they play the second of a three-game series on Saturday

The Angles got a great pitching performance by Chase Silseth in his major league debut on Friday and they got just enough runs to get a 2-0 win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Silseth gave up just one hit in six shutout innings in his first major league start. It is exactly what the Angles needed as they were only able to get a single run in both the fourth and fifth innings.

The win was their seventh in the last nine games and improved their record to 22-12 on the season.

Saturday they will look to clinch a series win against the division-rival A's when they send Jhonathan Diaz to the mound. Diaz has started just one game this year but pitched well going five shutout innings in the Angeles 3-0 win.

The A's will counter with Paul Blackburn. Blackburn has been fantastic this year going 4-0 with a 1.74 ERA. He went a season-high six and two-thirds innings on Monday against the Tigers to get the win

