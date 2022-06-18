Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners and Angels continue a four-game series in Seattle on Saturday.

With the teams splitting the first two games of a four-game set in Seattle, the Mariners and Angels attempt to stay in the AL Wild Card race when they play game three at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

After a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, the Angels are trying to right the ship as they sit in third place in the AL West with a 30-36 record. The Mariners, on the other hand, are a half a game behind the Angels with a 29-36 record this season.

How to Watch Angels at Mariners Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Los Angeles will send starter Patrick Sandoval to the mound to face Seattle starter Chris Flexen in game three of the series, with Sandoval sporting a 2.83 ERA despite a 3-2 record this season.

The Mariners got the win in Friday night’s game behind reigning AL Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray’s excellent outing. Ray had a no-hitter going with two outs in the seventh inning when a grounder bounced off his own glove and Max Stassi reached safely. The Mariners went on to win 8-1 in game two, after the Angels earned a 4-1 victory behind a strong start from Shohei Ohtani in game one of the series.

Seattle and Los Angeles will play game three of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Angels at Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
