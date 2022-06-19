Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels and Mariners wrap up a five-game series at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.

After the Angels won both games in Saturday’s doubleheader in Seattle, the Mariners look to salvage a second win out of the five-game series against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.

Despite a franchise-record 14-game losing streak that finally ended earlier this month, the Angels are only half a game behind the Rangers for second place in the AL West. The Mariners, on the other hand, are three and a half games behind Los Angeles in fourth place in the division.

How to Watch Angels at Mariners Today

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Angels at Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Los Angeles won the first game in Saturday’s doubleheader in ten innings thanks to the heroics of three-time MVP Mike Trout. Trout hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning, leading the Angels to a 4-2 extra-inning victory over the Mariners in the early game.

Trout then followed up his extra-innings heroics by hitting a solo home run in the third inning of the second game in the double-header. Trout’s homer was followed up by a two-run blast from Jared Walsh as a pinch hitter, resulting in a 3-0 victory for the Angels in a sweep of the double-header.

Los Angeles will now look to take four out of five from the Mariners in the series finale at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Angels at Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
NWSL Gotham Kansas City
NWSL

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy