How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After the Angels won both games in Saturday’s doubleheader in Seattle, the Mariners look to salvage a second win out of the five-game series against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.
Despite a franchise-record 14-game losing streak that finally ended earlier this month, the Angels are only half a game behind the Rangers for second place in the AL West. The Mariners, on the other hand, are three and a half games behind Los Angeles in fourth place in the division.
How to Watch Angels at Mariners Today
Game Date: June 19, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Los Angeles won the first game in Saturday’s doubleheader in ten innings thanks to the heroics of three-time MVP Mike Trout. Trout hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning, leading the Angels to a 4-2 extra-inning victory over the Mariners in the early game.
Trout then followed up his extra-innings heroics by hitting a solo home run in the third inning of the second game in the double-header. Trout’s homer was followed up by a two-run blast from Jared Walsh as a pinch hitter, resulting in a 3-0 victory for the Angels in a sweep of the double-header.
Los Angeles will now look to take four out of five from the Mariners in the series finale at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.
