How to Watch Angels at Phillies

Both the Phillies and Angels are really going through it. The Phillies are probably feeling it the most this morning. The Phillies sit at 22-29 and lost seven of their last nine games. They are third in the NL East and 12 games back of the division-leading New York Mets. That was enough to lead Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to fire manager Joe Girardi after two seasons and some change.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Get access now!

Philadelphia had much bigger expectations this year with a $224 million payroll and making key additions in the offseason of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. It'll try to pick up the pieces and try to get back in at least the Wild Card race with new interim manager Rob Thomson who was promoted from bench coach. At least the Phils can build off a 6-5 win in their series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

The Angels meanwhile still have their coach Joe Maddon but they have lost eight straight after a good start to the season. They are still in second place in the AL West but must figure something out and quickly. They were swept by the Yankees in their last series and the last game was very bizarre.

Jameson Taillon was throwing a perfect game into the eighth inning. The Angels broke that up though and were leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the eighth. The Yankees weren't fazed though and Anthony Rizzo collected a two-run single to continue the Angels woes. Will this series be what the Angels and Phillies need to get out of their ruts?

Regional restrictions may apply.