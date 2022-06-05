How to Watch Angels at Phillies

The Angels look to end their 10-game losing streak while the Phillies go for the series sweep on Sunday.

For how bad it felt for the Phillies just a couple of days ago after they fired their manager Joe Girardi after a slow start, things might be looking even more bleak for the Angels. After last night, they've now lost 10 games in a row. Mike Trout has not had a hit in 23 at-bats after striking out three times in part of an 0-4 performance last night, the longest hitless streak in his storied career. Los Angeles is 3-14 in its last 17 games after one of the best starts in baseball. The Angels are still second in the AL West but must turn it around soon.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Get access now!

The Phillies, meanwhile, heard the message loud and clear when they fired Girardi. Philadelphia won its first game against Los Angeles in the first game 10-0. The Phillies then won 7-2 last night led by a strong performance from starter Zack Wheeler. He went six strong innings giving up two runs and struck out nine. The problem for the Angels has been offense in their losing streak. In the last five games, they've scored a combined five runs. Look for them to get a spar in the finale today.

Also look for them to lean heavily on starter Patrick Sandoval who is having a very nice season so far. The lefty is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA. The Phillies will go for the sweep starting Kyle Gibson, who is 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA.

Will this be the game where it all turns around for L.A.?

Regional restrictions may apply.