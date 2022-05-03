How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels will hit the road to take on the Red Sox on Tuesday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward at lightning speed, there are quite a few good games on the Tuesday schedule. Fans will have a large choice of games to watch on Tuesday. One of the more intriguing games to watch will feature the Angels traveling to Boston to take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Angels have gone 15-9 to open up the season. Los Angeles is looking like a team legitimately capable of competing in the American League West this season. In their last game, the Angels ended up losing to the White Sox by a final score of 3-0.

The Red Sox have gone 9-14 so far this season. Boston has not got off to the start that many were expecting and there is some concern growing. The Red Sox are coming off of a rough 9-5 loss to the Orioles in their last game.

This should be a very intriguing and entertaining game and series to watch. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
