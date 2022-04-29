Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The AL West-leading Los Angeles Angels visit the Chicago White Sox for this four-game series.

The Angels and White Sox are headed into a primetime series on the Southside. After dropping two surprisingly against Baltimore, the Angels have rallied tremendously, winning five in a row including a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox are looking to rebound from a dreadful stretch, losing nine of their last ten after many had picked them to run away with the AL Central in back-to-back seasons. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

You can stream the Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago beat Kansas City in the second game of their last series to stop an eight-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Sox, they couldn't keep up that momentum as they dropped their last game 5-2 in 10 innings no less. The Royals broke the tie by scoring on a past ball and then Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single that put the game out of reach. 

The Angels won their last game against the Guardians 4-1 in a four-game series where none of the games were really all that close. Therefore they will be favored in this series until proven otherwise. This four-game series will be a make-or-break one for a White Sox team searching for answers. 

The good news for Chicago is that they're only 3.5 games out of first in the division and will have a good chance of starting this series on the right foot with starter Lucas Giolito. The righty is looking for his first win on the season after he missed two starts going on the IL with an abdominal injury. He looks to keep form despite the absence as he only has a 1.13 ERA. 

It won't be a cakewalk though as the Angels are starting Noah Syndergaard tonight. He's benefitting from a change of scenery and a clean bill of health in his first year in Anaheim. Syndergaard has a 2-0 record and a 2.12 ERA and .82 WHIP. The Angels are first in the AL West. Is this the year they make the playoffs for the first time since 2014?

Regional restrictions may apply.



