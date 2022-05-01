How to Watch Angels at White Sox

The Angels and White Sox traded wins in the first two games of this series to set up an exciting game for the rubber match today. After the Angels won convincingly 5-1 in the first game, the White Sox returned the favor yesterday winning just as handily, winning 4-0.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

There were really only two narratives to the second game of this series. The first is that Tim Anderson is an absolute star. He homered in the bottom of the first which proved to be the only run Chicago needed. He went 2-for-4 and was on base when Luis Robert hit a three-run bomb in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

That's because the White Sox's pitching was superb. Vince Velasquez went 5.2 innings pitching a shutout letting up only four hits and striking out six. Chicago used four relievers and Kendall Graveman was the only other pitcher to give up a hit. These Southsider arms were in complete control.

The Angels might have the pitching advantage in the rubber match though when they start Michael Lorenzen. He has a 2-1 record with a 2.93 ERA. Dallas Keuchel will go for Chicago, which usually is bad news for the opposing team but he has gotten off to a slow start this year. He's 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and a WHIP of 2.40. It will be hard to turn it around against this Angels team who is finally starting to look like they can live up to the expectations placed on them this year with having the two best players in the world.

