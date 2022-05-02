How to Watch Angels at White Sox

The Angels are aiming for series win against the White Sox on Monday.

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Angels can claim their second consecutive series win against the AL Central with a win today against the White Sox. Lefty Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be on the bump today for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox in search of his first win since April 15th.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox:

Match Date: May 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yesterday the Angels survived a 5-run ninth inning by the White Sox to win 6-5 behind Mike Trout’s two-hit day including a solo home run to open the scoring in the top of the first inning. DH Shohei Ohtani added an RBI before exiting in the seventh inning with groin tightness but is expected to play today.

Michael Lorenzen tossed a career-high 8.1 innings on 100 pitches before being pulled in the ninth inning picking up his third win of the season.

The White Sox have sputtered of late, currently riding a 2-11 slide after a promising 6-2 start to the season. Their offense continues to be a point of concern scoring over three runs only four times during this 13-game stretch. Without left fielder Eloy Jimenez (out 6-8 weeks with a hamstring) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique), the Sox have been unable to capitalize on shortstop Tim Anderson’s hot start to the season. Anderson is hitting .333 with three home runs and eight RBI’s in 18 games.

