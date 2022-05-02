How to Watch Angels at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels are aiming for series win against the White Sox on Monday.

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Angels can claim their second consecutive series win against the AL Central with a win today against the White Sox. Lefty Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be on the bump today for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox in search of his first win since April 15th.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox:

Match Date: May 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yesterday the Angels survived a 5-run ninth inning by the White Sox to win 6-5 behind Mike Trout’s two-hit day including a solo home run to open the scoring in the top of the first inning. DH Shohei Ohtani added an RBI before exiting in the seventh inning with groin tightness but is expected to play today.

Michael Lorenzen tossed a career-high 8.1 innings on 100 pitches before being pulled in the ninth inning picking up his third win of the season.

The White Sox have sputtered of late, currently riding a 2-11 slide after a promising 6-2 start to the season. Their offense continues to be a point of concern scoring over three runs only four times during this 13-game stretch. Without left fielder Eloy Jimenez (out 6-8 weeks with a hamstring) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique), the Sox have been unable to capitalize on shortstop Tim Anderson’s hot start to the season. Anderson is hitting .333 with three home runs and eight RBI’s in 18 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. San Martín (T)

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Without Cable

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Rain-Delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy