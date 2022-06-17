How to Watch Angels at Mariners in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels head to Seattle on Thursday looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Mariners.

The Angels begin a rare five-game series with the Mariners on Thursday night. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday along with their normal four-game series.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners in Canada today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels come into the series on a three-game losing streak and have lost 18 of their last 20 games, falling 10-and-one-half games back of the first-place Astros. The Rangers have also jumped them for second place in the division and the Mariners are just one half-game back.

It has been a rough stretch for the Angels, who were coming off their best start in franchise history. That is a distant memory, but Thursday, they will look to finally turn things around against the rival Mariners.

Seattle, though, will be looking to extend the Angels' misery as it tries to bounce back from a series loss to the Twins.

The Mariners have now lost four of their last six games and have lost two straight series.

They had been playing better baseball, but they slipped back into a slump over the last week and are desperately needing a good weekend against the slumping Angels.

