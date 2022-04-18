How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

The Angels are on quite a hot streak and will face the Astros on Monday.

Mike Trout left Sunday's 6-4 win by the Angels after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch. The three-time American League MVP is day-to-day after X-rays were negative for a fracture. Los Angeles has won five of its last six and continues a Texas road trip against the Astros (5-4) on Monday.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston has lost three of its last four, including a 7-2 loss to the Mariners in Seattle on Sunday. The Astros are hitting just .208 and have scored 31 runs in nine games.

The Angels scored three runs in the top of the third against the Rangers on Sunday and never looked back in an 8-3 win. After losing the series opener, LA won the final three games of the set.

Houston opened the season by taking three of four from the Angels in Anaheim, but hasn't scored more than four runs in a game since beating LA 13-6 on April 9. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is off to a strong start, slashing .345/.375/.621 with five extra base hits in 32 plate appearances.

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with three home runs and seven RBIs, but also has 15 strikeouts in 45 plate appearances and is slashing .227/.244/.477.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen is scheduled for Los Angeles on Monday. He pitched six innings against Miami on April 11, allowing a run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Houston is scheduled to go with right-hander Luis Garcia, who was pulled after 71 pitches and four scoreless innings at Arizona on Tuesday. He walked two and allowed two hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.