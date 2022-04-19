Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Watch online, TV channel

The Astros have beaten the Angels four times in five meetings in 2022, entering Tuesday night's game in Houston.

The Angels still haven't figured out how to beat the Astros, losing on Monday night for the fourth time in five games between the clubs. The teams go at it again Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

The Astros opened the season by taking three of four from the Angels in Anaheim, and on Monday, they picked up where they left off. Yordan Álvarez returned from a five-game absence due to COVID-19 with a pair of two-run homers to power Houston to an 8-3 victory.

Houston took the lead for good in the fourth. Jeremy Peña drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run, and Jose Siri followed with an RBI on a hit by pitch.

Los Angeles has left-hander Patrick Sandoval scheduled to make his second start on Tuesday. He allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts in four innings on April 12 against the Marlins.

The Astros also have a lefty schedule. Framber Valdez has a 0.93 ERA and 1.034 WHIP in 9.2 innings over his first two starts. He lasted just three innings on Wednesday at Arizona, allowing a run on two hits but walking five and throwing 75 pitches to get only nine outs.

