Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros have beaten the Angels four times in five meetings in 2022, entering Tuesday night's game in Houston.

The Angels still haven't figured out how to beat the Astros, losing on Monday night for the fourth time in five games between the clubs. The teams go at it again Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros opened the season by taking three of four from the Angels in Anaheim, and on Monday, they picked up where they left off. Yordan Álvarez returned from a five-game absence due to COVID-19 with a pair of two-run homers to power Houston to an 8-3 victory.

Houston took the lead for good in the fourth. Jeremy Peña drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run, and Jose Siri followed with an RBI on a hit by pitch.

Los Angeles has left-hander Patrick Sandoval scheduled to make his second start on Tuesday. He allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts in four innings on April 12 against the Marlins.

The Astros also have a lefty schedule. Framber Valdez has a 0.93 ERA and 1.034 WHIP in 9.2 innings over his first two starts. He lasted just three innings on Wednesday at Arizona, allowing a run on two hits but walking five and throwing 75 pitches to get only nine outs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875
College Baseball

How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
Liga MX

Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS
AHL Hockey

How to Watch IceHogs vs. Wolves

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Puebla

By Christine Brown19 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Cubs

By Adam Childs24 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy