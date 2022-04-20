How to Watch Angels at Astros

Shohei Ohtani and the Angels take the field against Jake Odorizzi and the Astros tonight.

The Angels are above .500 at 6-5 to start their season but still find themselves as the No. 3 team in the AL West behind the 6-5 Athletics and the 6-4 Astros.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

They went straight from a four-game series with the Rangers to a three-game series with divisional rival Astros. They beat Texas 3-1 in the series.

Shohei Ohtani, one of MLB's most electric pitchers, will take the mound today. He is still searching for his first win of the season after starting 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA.

The Astros are the top team in the AL West with a 6-4 record. They sit just a half-game back from the White Sox for the American League lead.

Jake Odorizzi is also searching for his first win of the season as he takes the mound for Houston. He is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA thus far.

Their first game between these two teams ended in an 8-3 loss for Los Angeles. Yordan Alvarez homered in the first inning to put Houston up 2-0. Tyler Wade answered in the second with a deep shot batting in two runs to tie the game.

After RBIs in the fourth inning by Jeremy Peña and Jose Siri, Houston was back up 4-2. Max Stassi homered in the sixth to try and mount a comeback, but it was ultimately unsuccessful as Houston went on to score four more runs.

