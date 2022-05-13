How to Watch Angels at Athletics

The Athletics go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they host the Angels in the first of a three-game series with Los Angeles.

The Athletics return home on Friday on a three-game winning streak. They took four of five from the Tigers to start the week with their only loss coming when they were the home team for the first game of a strange doubleheader on Tuesday.

The wins snapped a nine-game losing streak that included six straight at home to the Guardians and Rays.

The A's were able to play well in Detroit but it gets much tougher as they play four games against the Angels and three more against the Twins on their homestand.

The Angels come in looking to extend the A's home losing streak as they try and avoid losing their second straight game.

The Angels have won six of their last eight games but are coming off a 4-2 10-inning loss to the Rays on Wednesday. They were going for the sweep of Tampa Bay, but were shut down for most of the game and then lost it in the 10th.

Friday is the first meeting between the division rivals, but they will play seven times in the next 10 days.

