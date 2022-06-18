How to Watch Angels at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels look to win back-to-back games against the Mariners in this five-game series when the two foes meet again on Friday night.

The Angels and Mariners played their first game of the season yesterday in a year where there were high expectations for both clubs. They sit third and fourth in the AL West respectively as both clubs try to ignite some momentum. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels won 4-1 last night to end a three-game losing streak. The Mariners now have lost four of their last five and looking to avoid their third straight loss tonight.

The Angels won yesterday unsurprisingly on the shoulders of the two best players in the world. Mike Trout hit a two-run homer to get the Angels' offense going. That was on top of a great performance on the mound from Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar went six innings of shutout baseball and struck out six. As if that wasn't enough for Ohtani, he went 2-for-4 as the designated hitter. 

The Angels will try to keep up the pressure when they start Michael Lorenzen. The righty is 6-3 with a 3.45 ERA. Robbie Ray will go for the Mariners who is 5-6 with a 4.52 ERA. Ray isn't quite at his 2021 Cy Young form but he always gives the M's a chance to win.

Can Seattle even the series? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
