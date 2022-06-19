How to Watch Angels at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels and Mariners will play a doubleheader today. This is the second game of the day on Sunday night.

Coming into the day, these two split the series with the Angels winning 4-1 in game one and the Mariners bounced back dramatically winning 8-1. Seattle starter Robbie Ray returned to his Cy Young form throwing a no-hitter into the seventh inning. This is turning out to be a very close series. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners are undecided who they will start for the second game tonight. The Angels will start Jose Suarez who is looking for his first win of the season. Suarez doesn't have many innings under his belt with 15-and-two-thirds innings this year and he is 0-2 with a 5.96 ERA. The lefty from Venezuela made his MLB debut in 2021 and he's made five starts this year so look for him to turn a corner tonight. 

A big storyline coming into this game for the Mariners is Justin Upton getting hit in the helmet by his former team. Upton was called up from Triple-A and was making his season debut for the Mariners on Friday. 

Starter Michael Lorenzen blamed the hit on the new slick baseballs MLB debuted this year. The biggest storyline for the Angels is their quest to resign superstar Shohei Ohtani. He is making $5 million but is worth so much more but they are tied up in huge contracts with Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout. Look for this issue to be around the club for some time to come. 

