How to Watch Angels at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look for their third win in a row while the Angels look to avoid a 10-game losing streak in their Saturday matchup.

It looks like the Phillies got the wake-up call they needed. President Dave Dombrowski let go manager of Joe Girardi yesterday after a disappointing start to the season. It is debatable if the move makes them better for the rest of the season but the Phils got the message loud and clear in their first game without Girardi when they beat the Angels in the opener of this series 10-0. 

How to Watch: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Get access now!

They really won on the first pitch of their first at-bat of the bottom of the first when Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the plate. He hit a homer to get off to the early lead and he hit another in the sixth for his team-leading 14th bomb. Bryce Harper also hit two homers to give interim manager Rob Thomson his first win in his managerial debut. It should be noted that starter Zach Eflin pitched phenomenally, going eight innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts. 

The Angels need a wake-up call of their own as they've now lost nine games in a row. To avoid making it 10, they'll look to Michael Lorenzen. The righty is capable of giving them better fortune as he is 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA thi sseason. The Angels will face another tough opponent in Zack Wheeler who is 3-3 with a 3.16 ERA. 

Can Los Angeles break its slump or will Philly win this series tonight? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18432762
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18436328
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Phillies

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18425189
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch College Softball World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_16304716
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18437113
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Campbell

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18436068
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18431998
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_16867952 (2)
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Playoffs: 80KI vs Bored Ape FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17492280 (2)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy