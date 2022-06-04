How to Watch Angels at Phillies

The Phillies look for their third win in a row while the Angels look to avoid a 10-game losing streak in their Saturday matchup.

It looks like the Phillies got the wake-up call they needed. President Dave Dombrowski let go manager of Joe Girardi yesterday after a disappointing start to the season. It is debatable if the move makes them better for the rest of the season but the Phils got the message loud and clear in their first game without Girardi when they beat the Angels in the opener of this series 10-0.

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

They really won on the first pitch of their first at-bat of the bottom of the first when Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the plate. He hit a homer to get off to the early lead and he hit another in the sixth for his team-leading 14th bomb. Bryce Harper also hit two homers to give interim manager Rob Thomson his first win in his managerial debut. It should be noted that starter Zach Eflin pitched phenomenally, going eight innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts.

The Angels need a wake-up call of their own as they've now lost nine games in a row. To avoid making it 10, they'll look to Michael Lorenzen. The righty is capable of giving them better fortune as he is 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA thi sseason. The Angels will face another tough opponent in Zack Wheeler who is 3-3 with a 3.16 ERA.

Can Los Angeles break its slump or will Philly win this series tonight?

