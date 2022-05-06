Angels vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Thursday afternoon in MLB action, the Angels will hit the road to take on the Red Sox in Boston.

Today, one of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Angels taking on the Red Sox in Boston.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Ahead of today's game, the Angels have gone 16-10 to open up the season. This season, Los Angeles looks like a true contender in the American League. The Angels pulled out a 10-5 win over the Red Sox in yesterday's game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Red Sox are just 10-15 this season. Boston was expected to be a top-notch contender in the AL and will need to turn things around to get back on track. After splitting the first two games, the Red Sox would love to take a 2-1 series lead with a win today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch between two talented teams. While the Angels are favored to win, the Red Sox won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

