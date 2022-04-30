Angels vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Angels go for their seventh straight win on Saturday when they take on the White Sox in Chicago.

The Angels stayed hot on Friday night when they won their sixth straight. Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani both homered in the first inning to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead and that was all they needed in their 5-1 win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win comes after they swept the Guardians in a four-game series before hitting the road for a six-game trip away from home.

The win moved the Angels to 14-7, which has them 2.5 games up on the Mariners and Astros in the AL West.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot against a White Sox team that has lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The White Sox won on Wednesday to snap an eight-game losing streak but have dropped two straight since.

It has been a tough stretch for the White Sox after they started 6-2, which now has them scrambling to get back on track.

They hope that can happen against the Angels on Saturday as they look to even their series with Los Angeles.

Regional restrictions may apply.