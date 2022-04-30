Angels vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels go for their seventh straight win on Saturday when they take on the White Sox in Chicago.

The Angels stayed hot on Friday night when they won their sixth straight. Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani both homered in the first inning to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead and that was all they needed in their 5-1 win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win comes after they swept the Guardians in a four-game series before hitting the road for a six-game trip away from home.

The win moved the Angels to 14-7, which has them 2.5 games up on the Mariners and Astros in the AL West.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot against a White Sox team that has lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The White Sox won on Wednesday to snap an eight-game losing streak but have dropped two straight since.

It has been a tough stretch for the White Sox after they started 6-2, which now has them scrambling to get back on track.

They hope that can happen against the Angels on Saturday as they look to even their series with Los Angeles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Angels vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18178440
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Ben Macaluso8 minutes ago
USATSI_18178276
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy