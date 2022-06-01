How to Watch Angels at Yankees

The Angels will look to break their losing streak while the Yankees look to keep their dominance rolling on Wednesday.

After a great start to the season, the Angels are trying to get out of a losing streak. The Angels are in the midst of a six-game losing streak dating back to the last game of their series against the Rangers. Los Angeles was swept in four games and it lost its first game of this series against the Yankees.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

The Yankees got back in the win column by winning the first game of this series 9-1. The story was all about the Yankees jumping out early and often against Noah Syndergaard who was making his first appearance in New York since coming over from the Mets.

He could only muster two-and-one-thirds innings while giving up five runs. New York could put it in cruise control from that point and it helped that Jordan Montgomery pitched phenomenally going seven innings and only giving up one run in his final frame to get his first win on the season.

The Angels will try to snap their losing streak by starting Reid Detmers. The lefty is 2-2 on the season with a 4.65 ERA. It will be a tall order because the Yankees will start lefty Nestor Cortes, who is 4-1 with 1.70 ERA. This Yankees team is just the real deal this year in nearly every category.

