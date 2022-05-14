How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.202).
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 120, 3.6 per game.
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in the league with a .291 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .235 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 123 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Daulton Varsho leads the squad with a batting average of .248, and paces the Diamondbacks in home runs, with six and runs batted in with 14.
- In all of baseball, Varsho is 24th in homers and 84th in RBI.
- Walker has hit six home runs with 14 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
- Walker is 24th in homers and 84th in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .222.
- David Peralta has five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .211.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.295) this season while adding four home runs and 10 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Contreras is 57th in home runs and 158th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has 25 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 139th in homers and 65th in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .255 average, four homers and 16 RBI.
- Hoerner has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .396 on the year.
Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Rockies
W 4-0
Home
5/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Home
5/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/16/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Dodgers
L 7-1
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
W 6-0
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
