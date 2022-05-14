How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.202).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 120, 3.6 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks are 24th in the league with a .291 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .235 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 123 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Daulton Varsho leads the squad with a batting average of .248, and paces the Diamondbacks in home runs, with six and runs batted in with 14.
  • In all of baseball, Varsho is 24th in homers and 84th in RBI.
  • Walker has hit six home runs with 14 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
  • Walker is 24th in homers and 84th in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .222.
  • David Peralta has five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .211.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.295) this season while adding four home runs and 10 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Contreras is 57th in home runs and 158th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has 25 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 139th in homers and 65th in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .255 average, four homers and 16 RBI.
  • Hoerner has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .396 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rockies

W 4-0

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

W 7-5

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/EST
