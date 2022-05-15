How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Humberto Castellanos, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.203).
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in runs scored with 122, 3.6 per game.
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Cubs' .232 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 127 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (six), runs batted in (15) and has put up a team-best batting average of .255.
- In all of MLB, Varsho ranks 25th in homers and 69th in RBI.
- Christian Walker has shown his power as he leads his team with six home runs.
- Walker is 25th in homers and 95th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .217.
- David Peralta is batting .206 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras leads Chicago with a .286 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 10 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras ranks 60th in home runs and 164th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .398. He's slugging .375 on the year.
- Happ is currently 144th in home runs and 69th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in (16) this season. He has a .255 batting average and a .469 slugging percentage.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .271 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Home
5/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
5/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/16/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Padres
W 6-0
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
