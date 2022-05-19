How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel (5) greets catcher Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. It was his first home run at his first at bat in the major leagues. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel (5) greets catcher Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. It was his first home run at his first at bat in the major leagues. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Daulton Varsho among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
  • The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (148 total runs).
  • The Cubs rank 13th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 140 (3.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is batting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home runs rank him 51st, and his RBI tally places him 115th.
  • Ian Happ's .282 batting average leads his team.
  • Among all major league hitters, Happ ranks 116th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki has driven in a team-high 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with six home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 18.
  • In all of MLB, Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
  • Varsho is batting .252 to lead Arizona, while adding six homers and 16 runs batted in this season.
  • Varsho is 38th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 81st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
  • David Peralta has 22 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Home

5/16/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18297789 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros

By Nick Crain4 minutes ago
imago1012009405h
College Baseball

How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in College Baseball

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
imago1012009406h
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel (5) greets catcher Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. It was his first home run at his first at bat in the major leagues. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
USATSI_18299204
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
imago1011646746h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Stony Brook in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar34 minutes ago
USATSI_18297789
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18294954
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy