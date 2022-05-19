How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Daulton Varsho among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (148 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 13th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 140 (3.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is batting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home runs rank him 51st, and his RBI tally places him 115th.
- Ian Happ's .282 batting average leads his team.
- Among all major league hitters, Happ ranks 116th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki has driven in a team-high 18 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with six home runs.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 18.
- In all of MLB, Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
- Varsho is batting .252 to lead Arizona, while adding six homers and 16 runs batted in this season.
- Varsho is 38th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 81st in RBI.
- Ketel Marte has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- David Peralta has 22 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
W 7-0
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Home
5/16/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
L 7-6
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
L 12-3
Away
5/18/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
5/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
19
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)