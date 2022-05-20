How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Humberto Castellanos will be on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they take on Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Cubs' .231 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (149 total runs).

The Cubs are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .205.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 143 (3.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .391.

Of all hitters in MLB, Contreras ranks 53rd in home runs and 117th in RBI.

Ian Happ is hitting .272 to lead the lineup.

Happ ranks 118th in homers and 74th in RBI in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with six long balls.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker is batting .206 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 18 RBI.

Walker's home run total places him ninth in MLB, and he is 67th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in batting with a .252 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 17 runs.

Varsho is currently 25th in homers and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.

Ketel Marte has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

David Peralta has 24 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 5/16/2022 Pirates W 9-0 Home 5/17/2022 Pirates W 7-0 Home 5/18/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/23/2022 Reds - Away 5/24/2022 Reds - Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 12-3 Away 5/18/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 5/19/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Away 5/20/2022 Cubs - Away 5/21/2022 Cubs - Away 5/22/2022 Cubs - Away 5/23/2022 Royals - Home 5/24/2022 Royals - Home 5/26/2022 Dodgers - Home

