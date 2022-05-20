How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Humberto Castellanos will be on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they take on Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .231 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (149 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .205.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 143 (3.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .391.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Contreras ranks 53rd in home runs and 117th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is hitting .272 to lead the lineup.
  • Happ ranks 118th in homers and 74th in RBI in the majors.
  • Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with six long balls.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker is batting .206 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 18 RBI.
  • Walker's home run total places him ninth in MLB, and he is 67th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in batting with a .252 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 17 runs.
  • Varsho is currently 25th in homers and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Ketel Marte has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
  • David Peralta has 24 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

