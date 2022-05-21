Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ head into the third of a four-game series against Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (155 total runs).
- The Cubs are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 153 (3.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Contreras is 56th in homers and 123rd in RBI.
- Ian Happ has a club-best 18 runs batted in and .265 batting average.
- Happ ranks 121st in home runs and 69th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom has a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 18 runs.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (10) and runs batted in (19) this season while batting .209.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is sixth and his RBI tally is 64th.
- Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in batting with a .250 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 17 runs.
- Varsho ranks 27th in homers and 79th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- David Peralta is slashing .222/.311/.453 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- Ketel Marte has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .388 on the year.
Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
W 7-0
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 10-6
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
L 7-6
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
L 12-3
Away
5/18/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
5/19/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Away
5/20/2022
Cubs
W 10-6
Away
5/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)