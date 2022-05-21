Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel (5) greets catcher Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. It was his first home run at his first at bat in the major leagues. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ head into the third of a four-game series against Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
  • The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (155 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 153 (3.7 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Contreras is 56th in homers and 123rd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has a club-best 18 runs batted in and .265 batting average.
  • Happ ranks 121st in home runs and 69th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom has a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 18 runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (10) and runs batted in (19) this season while batting .209.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is sixth and his RBI tally is 64th.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in batting with a .250 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 17 runs.
  • Varsho ranks 27th in homers and 79th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • David Peralta is slashing .222/.311/.453 this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • Ketel Marte has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .388 on the year.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 10-6

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

W 10-6

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
