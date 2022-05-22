How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will meet Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- The Cubs are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (161 total).
- The Cubs rank 15th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 160 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is batting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.
- Contreras' home runs rank him 58th in MLB, and he is 133rd in RBI.
- Ian Happ has a club-leading .269 batting average.
- Including all major league hitters, Happ ranks 128th in homers and 76th in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki has collected a team-best 19 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with eight home runs and runs batted in, driving in 19.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 19 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Walker ranks seventh in homers and 68th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho is a key run producer for Arizona with a .262 average, seven homers and 20 RBI.
- Varsho ranks 30th in homers and 54th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- David Peralta has 27 hits this season and a slash line of .225/.321/.450.
- Ketel Marte has 32 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Pirates
W 7-0
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 10-6
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
L 12-3
Away
5/18/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
5/19/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Away
5/20/2022
Cubs
W 10-6
Away
5/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-6
Away
5/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
