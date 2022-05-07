How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks rank last in MLB with a .191 batting average.
- The Diamondbacks have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 3.5 runs per game (91 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .281.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 120 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Daulton Varsho has driven in the most runs for the Diamondbacks with 12 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Varsho ranks 22nd in homers and 60th in RBI.
- Walker has collected a team-best six home runs.
- Including all major league batters, Walker ranks 13th in home runs and 80th in RBI.
- Pavin Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-best batting average of .268.
- David Peralta is batting .212 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 23.
- In all of baseball, Cron is first in homers and second in RBI.
- Connor Joe has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .362. He's slugging .500 on the year.
- Joe is 34th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 98th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .256/.319/.453.
- Randal Grichuk leads Colorado in batting average (.338) this season while adding four home runs and 16 RBI.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
5/1/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
5/2/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/3/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/4/2022
Marlins
W 8-7
Away
5/6/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Reds
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
L 10-2
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
