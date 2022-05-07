Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks' .192 batting average ranks last in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .282 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 121 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Varsho has managed a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 13 runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Varsho is 83rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Christian Walker has shown off his power as he paces his team with six home runs.
- Walker ranks 13th in home runs and 85th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Pavin Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-best batting average of .274.
- David Peralta has five doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 24.
- In all of MLB, Cron is first in home runs and second in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .271 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Joe is 35th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 104th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.438.
- Randal Grichuk leads Colorado with a .321 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 16 RBI.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
5/2/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/3/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/4/2022
Marlins
W 8-7
Away
5/6/2022
Rockies
W 4-1
Home
5/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
L 10-2
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)