Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .192 batting average ranks last in the league.

The Diamondbacks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).

The Diamondbacks' .282 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 121 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Varsho has managed a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 13 runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Varsho is 83rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Christian Walker has shown off his power as he paces his team with six home runs.

Walker ranks 13th in home runs and 85th in RBI in the big leagues.

Pavin Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-best batting average of .274.

David Peralta has five doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 24.

In all of MLB, Cron is first in home runs and second in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .271 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Joe is 35th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 104th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.438.

Randal Grichuk leads Colorado with a .321 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 16 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 5/2/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/3/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/4/2022 Marlins W 8-7 Away 5/6/2022 Rockies W 4-1 Home 5/7/2022 Rockies - Home 5/8/2022 Rockies - Home 5/9/2022 Marlins - Home 5/10/2022 Marlins - Home 5/11/2022 Marlins - Home 5/13/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Reds W 10-1 Home 5/3/2022 Nationals L 10-2 Home 5/4/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Home 5/5/2022 Nationals W 9-7 Home 5/6/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-1 Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/9/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Giants - Away 5/11/2022 Giants - Away 5/13/2022 Royals - Home

