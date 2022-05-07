Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .192 batting average ranks last in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .282 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 121 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Varsho has managed a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 13 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Varsho is 83rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Christian Walker has shown off his power as he paces his team with six home runs.
  • Walker ranks 13th in home runs and 85th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Pavin Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-best batting average of .274.
  • David Peralta has five doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 24.
  • In all of MLB, Cron is first in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .271 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.
  • Joe is 35th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 104th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.438.
  • Randal Grichuk leads Colorado with a .321 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 16 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/4/2022

Marlins

W 8-7

Away

5/6/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

5/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Reds

W 10-1

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

L 10-2

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0022058048h
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Bag Brawl

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Orange County SC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Stewart Cink plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen looks down the ninth fairway during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dylan Frittelli walks across the fairway bridge on 7 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy