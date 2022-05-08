How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks' .192 batting average ranks last in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 96, 3.4 per game.
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in baseball with a .283 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 125.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 13.
- In all of baseball, Varsho ranks 13th in home runs and 57th in RBI.
- Christian Walker has put up a team-high six home runs.
- Walker is 13th in home runs in MLB and 73rd in RBI.
- Smith leads the Diamondbacks' lineup with a .263 batting average.
- David Peralta is batting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .320 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally ranks second.
- Connor Joe has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .475 on the year.
- Joe is currently 39th in home runs and 94th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.294/.415.
- Randal Grichuk has 26 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/3/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/4/2022
Marlins
W 8-7
Away
5/6/2022
Rockies
W 4-1
Home
5/7/2022
Rockies
L 4-1
Home
5/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Nationals
L 10-2
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
