How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .192 batting average ranks last in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 96, 3.4 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 26th in baseball with a .283 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 125.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 13.
  • In all of baseball, Varsho ranks 13th in home runs and 57th in RBI.
  • Christian Walker has put up a team-high six home runs.
  • Walker is 13th in home runs in MLB and 73rd in RBI.
  • Smith leads the Diamondbacks' lineup with a .263 batting average.
  • David Peralta is batting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .320 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally ranks second.
  • Connor Joe has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .475 on the year.
  • Joe is currently 39th in home runs and 94th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.294/.415.
  • Randal Grichuk has 26 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/4/2022

Marlins

W 8-7

Away

5/6/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

5/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Home

5/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Nationals

L 10-2

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
