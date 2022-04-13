How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will meet Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Astros had an MLB-leading .267 batting average.
  • Last season the Astros had the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).
  • Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Astros Impact Players

  • Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
  • Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
  • Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 home runs and collected 104 RBI last season while batting .277.
  • Michael Brantley collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .362 and a .437 SLG.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • David Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.
  • Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
  • Pavin Smith hit .267 last season with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
  • Christian Walker collected 98 hits, posted an OBP of .315 and a .382 SLG.

Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

4/8/2022

Angels

W 13-6

Away

4/9/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Home

4/8/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

4/9/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

4/10/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

4/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

