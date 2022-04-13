How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will meet Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Astros had an MLB-leading .267 batting average.
- Last season the Astros had the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).
- Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.
- The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Astros Impact Players
- Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
- Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
- Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 home runs and collected 104 RBI last season while batting .277.
- Michael Brantley collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .362 and a .437 SLG.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- David Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.
- Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
- Pavin Smith hit .267 last season with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
- Christian Walker collected 98 hits, posted an OBP of .315 and a .382 SLG.
Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
4/8/2022
Angels
W 13-6
Away
4/9/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
12
2022
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)