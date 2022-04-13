How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Jose Altuve and Ketel Marte among those expected to produce at the plate.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Astros lead the league with a .267 batting average.
- Last season the Astros had the most prolific offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).
- Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.
- The Diamondbacks scored the 25th-most runs in the league last season with 679 (4.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
- Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
- Yuli Gurriel hit .319 last season with 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- David Peralta finished with a .259 average and 63 RBI last season.
- Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
- Pavin Smith hit .267 last season with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
- Christian Walker collected 98 hits, posted an OBP of .315 and a .382 SLG.
Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
4/8/2022
Angels
W 13-6
Away
4/9/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)