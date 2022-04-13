How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by David Peralta (left) and manager Torey Lovullo after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Astros At Dbacks Game

Apr 12, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by David Peralta (left) and manager Torey Lovullo after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Astros At Dbacks Game

The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Jose Altuve and Ketel Marte among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Astros lead the league with a .267 batting average.
  • Last season the Astros had the most prolific offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).
  • Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.
  • The Diamondbacks scored the 25th-most runs in the league last season with 679 (4.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
  • Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
  • Yuli Gurriel hit .319 last season with 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • David Peralta finished with a .259 average and 63 RBI last season.
  • Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
  • Pavin Smith hit .267 last season with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
  • Christian Walker collected 98 hits, posted an OBP of .315 and a .382 SLG.

Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

4/8/2022

Angels

W 13-6

Away

4/9/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Home

4/8/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

4/9/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

4/10/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

4/12/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18026632
College Golf

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by David Peralta (left) and manager Torey Lovullo after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Astros At Dbacks Game
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18081194
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
USATSI_18081455
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
lamelo-ball
SI Guide

Hornets, Hawks Face Off in NBA Play-In Tournament

By Kevin Sweeney58 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy