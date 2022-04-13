How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by David Peralta (left) and manager Torey Lovullo after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Astros At Dbacks Game

The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Jose Altuve and Ketel Marte among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Astros lead the league with a .267 batting average.

Last season the Astros had the most prolific offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).

Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.

The Diamondbacks scored the 25th-most runs in the league last season with 679 (4.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.

Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.

Yuli Gurriel hit .319 last season with 15 home runs and 81 RBI.

Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

David Peralta finished with a .259 average and 63 RBI last season.

Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.

Pavin Smith hit .267 last season with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Christian Walker collected 98 hits, posted an OBP of .315 and a .382 SLG.

Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 4/8/2022 Angels W 13-6 Away 4/9/2022 Angels L 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/15/2022 Mariners - Away 4/16/2022 Mariners - Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Padres W 4-2 Home 4/8/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Astros - Home 4/15/2022 Mets - Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away 4/19/2022 Nationals - Away

