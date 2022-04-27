How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .249 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (89 total).
  • The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .182 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 54 total runs (three per game) this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 29th, and his RBI tally puts him 49th.
  • Trea Turner has been productive as he leads his team with 15 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league batters, Turner ranks 121st in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Betts is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .256.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs this season with four while driving in seven runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is 11th and his RBI tally ranks 101st.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .203 this season with a team-high four home runs and nine RBI.
  • Varsho is 11th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Seth Beer leads Arizona with a .306 batting average.
  • David Peralta has 14 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Dodgers and Diamondbacks Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Padres

W 6-1

Away

4/23/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Padres

W 10-2

Away

4/25/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

4/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

4/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Mets

L 6-5

Home

4/23/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Home

4/24/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Home

4/25/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Home

4/26/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

4/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011272634h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
imago0022822101h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Grenada

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
imago1001183650h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown16 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
imago1011432539h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal

By Matthew Beighle58 minutes ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
stephen-curry-klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Try to Finish Out Nuggets in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
imago1001183661h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy