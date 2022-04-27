How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .249 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (89 total).

The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .182 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 54 total runs (three per game) this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .328.

Including all hitters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 29th, and his RBI tally puts him 49th.

Trea Turner has been productive as he leads his team with 15 runs batted in.

Of all major league batters, Turner ranks 121st in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Betts is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .256.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs this season with four while driving in seven runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is 11th and his RBI tally ranks 101st.

Daulton Varsho is batting .203 this season with a team-high four home runs and nine RBI.

Varsho is 11th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Seth Beer leads Arizona with a .306 batting average.

David Peralta has 14 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Dodgers and Diamondbacks Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Padres W 6-1 Away 4/23/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Padres W 10-2 Away 4/25/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 4/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 4/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/29/2022 Tigers - Home 4/30/2022 Tigers - Home 5/1/2022 Tigers - Home 5/3/2022 Giants - Home 5/4/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Mets L 6-5 Home 4/23/2022 Mets W 5-2 Home 4/24/2022 Mets L 6-2 Home 4/25/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 4/26/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 4/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/28/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/30/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/1/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/2/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.