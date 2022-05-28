Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Josh Rojas and Freddie Freeman take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Chase Field.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .254 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.7 runs per game (256 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-leading .339 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 186 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has racked up a team-high 13 home runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Betts ranks second in home runs and 14th in RBI.
- Freeman is hitting .310 to lead the lineup.
- Freeman is 104th in home runs in the majors and 18th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 38 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner is batting .204 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker is batting .198 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 22 RBI.
- Walker is third in homers and 56th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .266 to lead Arizona, while adding eight homers and 21 runs batted in this season.
- Varsho ranks 32nd among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 73rd in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is slashing .250/.316/.388 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- David Peralta has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .453 on the year.
Dodgers and Diamondbacks Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Away
5/24/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Away
5/25/2022
Nationals
L 1-0
Away
5/26/2022
Diamondbacks
W 14-1
Away
5/27/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Cubs
L 5-4
Away
5/23/2022
Royals
W 9-5
Home
5/24/2022
Royals
W 8-6
Home
5/26/2022
Dodgers
L 14-1
Home
5/27/2022
Dodgers
L 6-4
Home
5/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/31/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
