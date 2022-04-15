How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and David Peralta will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Mets had the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).
- Last year the Mets' .315 on-base percentage was 17th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Diamondbacks scored 679 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (two) and runs batted in (10).
- Of all MLB hitters, Alonso is 64th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Lindor is 40th in homers in MLB and 41st in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo has two home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Eduardo Escobar is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple and six walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona with two home runs this season. He's batting .158 with two RBI.
- Walker ranks 10th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Seth Beer leads Arizona in runs batted in (four) this season. He's batting .308 while slugging .538.
- Overall, Beer is 40th in homers and 41st in RBI this season.
- Cooper Hummel is slashing .167/.444/.417 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- Peralta leads Arizona in batting average (.174) this season.
Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
L 4-2
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
W 9-6
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/20/2022
Nationals
-
Away
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)