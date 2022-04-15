How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run-on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks

Pete Alonso and David Peralta will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Mets had the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).

Last year the Mets' .315 on-base percentage was 17th in the league.

The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Diamondbacks scored 679 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (two) and runs batted in (10).

Of all MLB hitters, Alonso is 64th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Lindor is 40th in homers in MLB and 41st in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has two home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Eduardo Escobar is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple and six walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona with two home runs this season. He's batting .158 with two RBI.

Walker ranks 10th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Seth Beer leads Arizona in runs batted in (four) this season. He's batting .308 while slugging .538.

Overall, Beer is 40th in homers and 41st in RBI this season.

Cooper Hummel is slashing .167/.444/.417 this season for the Diamondbacks.

Peralta leads Arizona in batting average (.174) this season.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies W 9-6 Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 4/15/2022 Mets - Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away 4/19/2022 Nationals - Away 4/20/2022 Nationals - Away

