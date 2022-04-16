Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Carlos Carrasco will start for New York, aiming to shut down Ketel Marte and company.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- TV: MLB Network
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).
- Last year the Mets ranked 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks scored 679 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
- Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
- Starling Marte hit .310 last season with 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Francisco Lindor collected 104 hits, posted an OBP of .322 and a .412 SLG.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Cooper Hummel is batting .167 with one home run and three RBI for Arizona this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Hummel is 51st in homers and 91st in RBI.
- Christian Walker's two home runs are most among Arizona batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .409.
- Among all major league hitters, Walker ranks 14th in homers and 136th in RBI.
- Seth Beer is among the top hitters for Arizona with a .294 average and five RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .160 with an OBP of .267 and a slugging percentage of .240 this season.
Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
L 4-2
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
W 9-6
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-3
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
L 10-3
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/20/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/21/2022
Nationals
-
Away
