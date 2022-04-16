Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Carlos Carrasco will start for New York, aiming to shut down Ketel Marte and company.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).
  • Last year the Mets ranked 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks scored 679 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
  • Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
  • Starling Marte hit .310 last season with 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor collected 104 hits, posted an OBP of .322 and a .412 SLG.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Cooper Hummel is batting .167 with one home run and three RBI for Arizona this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Hummel is 51st in homers and 91st in RBI.
  • Christian Walker's two home runs are most among Arizona batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .409.
  • Among all major league hitters, Walker ranks 14th in homers and 136th in RBI.
  • Seth Beer is among the top hitters for Arizona with a .294 average and five RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .160 with an OBP of .267 and a slugging percentage of .240 this season.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

L 4-2

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

W 9-6

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

4/10/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

4/12/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

4/15/2022

Mets

L 10-3

Away

4/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/20/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/21/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
