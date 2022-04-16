Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Carlos Carrasco will start for New York, aiming to shut down Ketel Marte and company.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).

Last year the Mets ranked 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks scored 679 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Starling Marte hit .310 last season with 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Francisco Lindor collected 104 hits, posted an OBP of .322 and a .412 SLG.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Cooper Hummel is batting .167 with one home run and three RBI for Arizona this season.

In all of the major leagues, Hummel is 51st in homers and 91st in RBI.

Christian Walker's two home runs are most among Arizona batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .409.

Among all major league hitters, Walker ranks 14th in homers and 136th in RBI.

Seth Beer is among the top hitters for Arizona with a .294 average and five RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .160 with an OBP of .267 and a slugging percentage of .240 this season.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies W 9-6 Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-3 Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 4/15/2022 Mets L 10-3 Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away 4/19/2022 Nationals - Away 4/20/2022 Nationals - Away 4/21/2022 Nationals - Away

