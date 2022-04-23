How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Zac Gallen gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Eduardo Escobar and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.251).
- The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (60 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Mets rank third in baseball with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .176 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 37 (2.8 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best four home runs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Lindor's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 11th.
- Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the Mets with 14 runs batted in.
- Alonso is 13th in home runs and third in RBI so far this year.
- Escobar has racked up a team-best batting average of .317.
- Starling Marte is hitting .217 with two home runs and two walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Seth Beer leads Arizona in runs batted in with eight while batting .400.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Beer is 82nd in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Cooper Hummel has collected four hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .385 on the year.
- Hummel is 35th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in home runs with three. He's driven in five runs and is slugging .410.
- Christian Walker is batting .146 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .317 this season.
Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-0
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
W 5-4
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
L 5-2
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
W 6-2
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Mets
L 5-0
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
L 1-0
Away
4/20/2022
Nationals
W 11-2
Away
4/21/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Away
4/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/23/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/25/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
22
2022
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)