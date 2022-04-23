How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Eduardo Escobar and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.251).

The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (60 total, 4.6 per game).

The Mets rank third in baseball with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .176 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 37 (2.8 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best four home runs.

Of all hitters in baseball, Lindor's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 11th.

Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the Mets with 14 runs batted in.

Alonso is 13th in home runs and third in RBI so far this year.

Escobar has racked up a team-best batting average of .317.

Starling Marte is hitting .217 with two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Seth Beer leads Arizona in runs batted in with eight while batting .400.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Beer is 82nd in homers and 29th in RBI.

Cooper Hummel has collected four hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .385 on the year.

Hummel is 35th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in home runs with three. He's driven in five runs and is slugging .410.

Christian Walker is batting .146 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .317 this season.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 4/20/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/21/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Mets L 5-0 Away 4/19/2022 Nationals L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Nationals L 1-0 Away 4/20/2022 Nationals W 11-2 Away 4/21/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Mets - Home 4/23/2022 Mets - Home 4/24/2022 Mets - Home 4/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/27/2022 Dodgers - Home

