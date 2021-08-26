How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a brutal series against the Rays, the Phillies will look to rebound in a potential trap series against the Diamondbacks.
Author:

The Philadelphia Phillies have been slowly falling away from the MLB postseason race over the last couple of weeks. In their last 10 games, they are just 2-8 and are coming off of a rough two-game series loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, they are looking to rebound against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been out of the playoff race for quite some time now.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream the Diamondbacks at Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup to start the series, the Phillies are 63-63 and have fallen back to being five games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and five games back in the Wild Card chase. As for the Diamondbacks, they are just 43-85, but they are more than happy to play the role of spoiler.

If the Phillies want to come back and have a chance to make the postseason, they need to take care of business in this series. A four-game sweep would be huge, but they at least need to take three of those four games.

With a big game on the line for the Phillies, they will turn to Zach Eflin (4-7 record, 4.17 ERA) as their starting pitcher. On the other side of the diamond, the Diamondbacks will be starting Zac Gallen (1-7 record, 4.59 ERA). Neither pitcher has been great this season, but the Phillies have a slight advantage.

It will be interesting to see how this series goes. The Phillies need to come in and take care of business. Taking the Diamondbacks lightly could end in a tragic series.

Make sure to tune in as the Phillies try to work their way back into the postseason picture.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
26
2021

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

jameson-taillon
SI Guide

WNBA Playoff Chase Heats Up With Mystics vs. Wings

Tony Finau
Golf

How to Watch the BMW Championship, First Round

Vladimir Guerrero Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

Lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Lyon

Bernd Wiesberger
Soccer

How to Watch the Omega European Masters, Round 1

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round

Victoria Azarenka
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open Second Round Qualifier

Paralympics Torch
Other

How to Watch 2020 Paralympics Day Two

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy