How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

After a brutal series against the Rays, the Phillies will look to rebound in a potential trap series against the Diamondbacks.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been slowly falling away from the MLB postseason race over the last couple of weeks. In their last 10 games, they are just 2-8 and are coming off of a rough two-game series loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, they are looking to rebound against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been out of the playoff race for quite some time now.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream the Diamondbacks at Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup to start the series, the Phillies are 63-63 and have fallen back to being five games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and five games back in the Wild Card chase. As for the Diamondbacks, they are just 43-85, but they are more than happy to play the role of spoiler.

If the Phillies want to come back and have a chance to make the postseason, they need to take care of business in this series. A four-game sweep would be huge, but they at least need to take three of those four games.

With a big game on the line for the Phillies, they will turn to Zach Eflin (4-7 record, 4.17 ERA) as their starting pitcher. On the other side of the diamond, the Diamondbacks will be starting Zac Gallen (1-7 record, 4.59 ERA). Neither pitcher has been great this season, but the Phillies have a slight advantage.

It will be interesting to see how this series goes. The Phillies need to come in and take care of business. Taking the Diamondbacks lightly could end in a tragic series.

Make sure to tune in as the Phillies try to work their way back into the postseason picture.

Regional restrictions may apply.