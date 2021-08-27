The Diamondbacks look to make it five in a row against the Phillies on Friday afternoon.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst record in the National League. They finished the first half of the season 40 games under .500 and went on a road losing streak of 24 games. Yet, they have somehow beat the second-place team in the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies, four straight times in the last two weeks.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Last night's 8-7 win pushed their record against the Phillies this year to a flawless 4-0. For a Diamondbacks team that has been really bad all year, nobody saw this coming. They tried to give the game away last night, giving up five runs in the bottom of the ninth, but they held on for the victory to spoil the night for the Phillies.

The Phillies, who just a short time ago were in first place, have now dropped 5.5 games back of the first-place Braves. Losing four straight games to any team is tough, but to the Diamondbacks makes it even worse. These are the games the Phillies have to win if they want to make the playoffs. Instead, they are blowing their chance at what should be easy wins to close the gap in the division.

Philadelphia still has three more games with the last-place Diamondbacks and they need to take advantage of it. Arizona, though, is enjoying the role of spoiler and are playing like they have nothing to lose, which they don't.

The Phillies hope Aaron Nola can help end their slide against the Diamondbacks on Friday. The Phillies, though, have lost his last three starts. The Diamondbacks go with Tyler Widener in hopes of winning for the third straight time he starts. Widener went five innings when he pitched against the Phillies last week, giving up just two hits and one run.

