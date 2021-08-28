August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After finally getting a win against the Diamondbacks, the Phillies will look to keep rolling Saturday.
Author:

The Phillies notched their first win of the year against the worst team in the National League as they beat the Diamondbacks 7-6 in 11 innings Friday. They had lost their first four games of the season against Arizona.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia nearly let Friday's win slip away. The Phillies gave up two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, then gave up two more in the top of the 10th. They were able to score two runs of their own in the bottom of the tenth and added another in the 11th to pick up the much-needed victory.

The Phillies are just trying to keep pace with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Phillies sit 5.5 games back of the Braves.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Necaxa

2020 Paralympics
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Five

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch Travers Stakes

Forge FC
Soccer

How to Watch York United FC at Forge FC

UCLA Chip Kelly
NCAAFB

How to Watch Hawaii at UCLA

Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC

Bernhard Langer
Golf

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Second Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy