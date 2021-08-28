How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

After finally getting a win against the Diamondbacks, the Phillies will look to keep rolling Saturday.

The Phillies notched their first win of the year against the worst team in the National League as they beat the Diamondbacks 7-6 in 11 innings Friday. They had lost their first four games of the season against Arizona.

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Philadelphia nearly let Friday's win slip away. The Phillies gave up two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, then gave up two more in the top of the 10th. They were able to score two runs of their own in the bottom of the tenth and added another in the 11th to pick up the much-needed victory.

The Phillies are just trying to keep pace with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Phillies sit 5.5 games back of the Braves.

