How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

August 29, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Philadelphia will look to make it three in a row against the Diamondbacks in the last game of the series on Sunday.
The Phillies have bounced back against the Diamondbacks by winning the last two games. Last night's win was exactly what they should have been doing the whole time against the last-place Diamondbacks. They scored early, didn't give up any runs and cruised to an easy win. 

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Didi Gregorius ripped three doubles and Jean Segura and Odubel Herrera went back-to-back in the third to help the Phillies get the win. Philadelphia's win coupled with the Braves losing has got the Phillies within 4.5 games. The Phillies will look to win their third in a row against the Diamondbacks and then become Giants fans in hopes of gaining another game on the Braves today.

The Diamondbacks, who had the Phillies number, have come back down to Earth and looked like the Arizona team we had seen all year. They could only must four hits in the loss Saturday and didn't come close to threatening. Arizona gets one more chance to be a thorn in the Phillies side on Sunday afternoon in the finale of their four-game set.

Ranger Suarez, who sports a tidy 1.46 ERA, will start for the Phillies on Sunday. Suarez has been used more of like an opener that the Tampa Bay Rays has made famous. The Diamondbacks go with veteran Madison Bumgarner who has struggled for much of this year. Despite his struggles, the Diamondbacks have won in four of his last six starts.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
