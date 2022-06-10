How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Friday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Phillies rank seventh in the league with a .249 batting average.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Diamondbacks rank 24th in the league with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 15 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .308.

Among all hitters in the majors, Harper ranks fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.

Schwarber has shown off his power as he leads his team with 15 home runs.

Schwarber ranks fifth in homers in baseball and 32nd in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .250.

Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .221.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (15) and runs batted in (28) this season while batting .200.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is 59th.

Marte's batting average of .272 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte ranks 159th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 136th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

David Peralta is batting .232 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 6/5/2022 Angels W 9-7 Home 6/7/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Brewers W 10-0 Away 6/9/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/13/2022 Marlins - Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Pirates L 3-0 Away 6/6/2022 Reds L 7-0 Away 6/7/2022 Reds L 14-8 Away 6/8/2022 Reds W 7-0 Away 6/9/2022 Reds W 5-4 Away 6/10/2022 Phillies - Away 6/11/2022 Phillies - Away 6/12/2022 Phillies - Away 6/13/2022 Reds - Home 6/14/2022 Reds - Home 6/15/2022 Reds - Home

