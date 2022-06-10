How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Friday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank seventh in the league with a .249 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Phillies are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in the league with 232 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 15 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .308.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Harper ranks fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Schwarber has shown off his power as he leads his team with 15 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks fifth in homers in baseball and 32nd in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .250.
  • Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .221.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (15) and runs batted in (28) this season while batting .200.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is 59th.
  • Marte's batting average of .272 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Marte ranks 159th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 136th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
  • David Peralta is batting .232 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Pirates

L 3-0

Away

6/6/2022

Reds

L 7-0

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

L 14-8

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

W 7-0

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
