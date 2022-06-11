Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona Diamondbacks short stop Jake Hager (16) pitches the ball to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) as he turns a double play while Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) runs towards second in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arizona Diamondbacks At Cincinnati Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber ready for the second of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).
  • The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (284 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (4.0 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 45, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 11th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 16 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks fourth in home runs in the majors and 22nd in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (15) and runs batted in (28) this season while batting .201.
  • Walker's home run total puts him eighth in MLB, and he is 65th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .268 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
  • Marte is currently 164th in home runs and 140th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Daulton Varsho is slashing .249/.321/.446 this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • David Peralta is batting .227 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Reds

L 7-0

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

L 14-8

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

W 7-0

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

L 7-5

Away

6/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

