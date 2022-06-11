Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber ready for the second of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).
- The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (284 total runs).
- The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (4.0 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 45, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
- Among all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 11th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 16 home runs.
- Schwarber ranks fourth in home runs in the majors and 22nd in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (15) and runs batted in (28) this season while batting .201.
- Walker's home run total puts him eighth in MLB, and he is 65th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .268 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
- Marte is currently 164th in home runs and 140th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Daulton Varsho is slashing .249/.321/.446 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- David Peralta is batting .227 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/6/2022
Reds
L 7-0
Away
6/7/2022
Reds
L 14-8
Away
6/8/2022
Reds
W 7-0
Away
6/9/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Away
6/10/2022
Phillies
L 7-5
Away
6/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
11
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)