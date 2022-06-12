Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Phillies' .251 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (288 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies are 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (3.9 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 45, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .322.

In all of MLB, Harper ranks 10th in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Schwarber has put his power on display as he leads his team with 16 home runs.

Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this year.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 28.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Walker ranks 10th in homers and 68th in RBI.

Marte is batting .267 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Marte is 166th in home runs and 145th in RBI this season.

Daulton Varsho is slashing .249/.320/.442 this season for the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .432 on the year.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Brewers W 10-0 Away 6/9/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/13/2022 Marlins - Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Reds L 14-8 Away 6/8/2022 Reds W 7-0 Away 6/9/2022 Reds W 5-4 Away 6/10/2022 Phillies L 7-5 Away 6/11/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Away 6/12/2022 Phillies - Away 6/13/2022 Reds - Home 6/14/2022 Reds - Home 6/15/2022 Reds - Home 6/17/2022 Twins - Home 6/18/2022 Twins - Home

