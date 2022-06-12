Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .251 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (288 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Phillies are 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (3.9 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 45, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .322.
  • In all of MLB, Harper ranks 10th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Schwarber has put his power on display as he leads his team with 16 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this year.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 28.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Walker ranks 10th in homers and 68th in RBI.
  • Marte is batting .267 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Marte is 166th in home runs and 145th in RBI this season.
  • Daulton Varsho is slashing .249/.320/.442 this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • David Peralta has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .432 on the year.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Reds

L 14-8

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

W 7-0

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

L 7-5

Away

6/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Away

6/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
