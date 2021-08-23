How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Pirates will look to build on their success in their weekend series against the Cardinals as they begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bested St. Louis in two of three games, including a 4-0 shutout win Friday led by Gregory Polanco's two RBI. Meanwhile, Arizona dropped two of three in its weekend series against Colorado.

To kick off the series at Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks are set to start Humberto Mejia in his first major league appearance this season. The Pirates will give the starting nod to Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.23 ERA).

