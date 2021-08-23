How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

August 23, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates will look to build on their success in their weekend series against the Cardinals as they begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Author:

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live Stream: You can stream the Diamondbacks at Pirates game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh bested St. Louis in two of three games, including a 4-0 shutout win Friday led by Gregory Polanco's two RBI. Meanwhile, Arizona dropped two of three in its weekend series against Colorado.

To kick off the series at Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks are set to start Humberto Mejia in his first major league appearance this season. The Pirates will give the starting nod to Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.23 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

