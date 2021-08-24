How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Diamondbacks will look to strike back Tuesday after falling to the Pirates in Monday's series opener.
After a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Pirates will look to clinch a series win against Arizona on Tuesday.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Live Stream: You can stream the Diamondbacks at Pirates game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bryan Reynolds led the Pirates in the first game of the series with two RBI. Christian Walker hit a three-run single for the Diamondbacks.
On Tuesday, the Pirates will start JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49 ERA) on the mound. He will go up against the Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06 ERA).
Regional restrictions may apply.
How To Watch
August
24
2021
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)