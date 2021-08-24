How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Diamondbacks will look to strike back Tuesday after falling to the Pirates in Monday's series opener.

After a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Pirates will look to clinch a series win against Arizona on Tuesday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live Stream: You can stream the Diamondbacks at Pirates game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bryan Reynolds led the Pirates in the first game of the series with two RBI. Christian Walker hit a three-run single for the Diamondbacks.

On Tuesday, the Pirates will start JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49 ERA) on the mound. He will go up against the Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.