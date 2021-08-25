How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

August 25, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyler Gilbert and the Diamondbacks visit Mitch Keller and the Pirates in the final matchup of a three-game set.
Neither the Diamondbacks nor the Pirates are in postseason contention, but the final meeting of their three-game series should be an entertaining matchup. 

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live Stream: You can stream the Diamondbacks at Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering the third game of the series tonight, the Diamondbacks sport a 42-85 record. On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates have a 46-80 record.

In the second game of the series, the Pirates took home a 4-2 victory. They were led by outfielder Anthony Alford, who came through with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. For the Diamondbacks, second baseman Ketel Marte smacked a two-run home run in the loss.

Both teams are headed for high draft selections following this season. But, they are also looking to develop players now and pick up some wins to finish out the year.

Pittsburgh will start Mitch Keller on the mound. He has compiled a 4-10 record this season to go along with a 6.35 ERA. The Diamondbacks are set to start Tyler Gilbert, who has a 1-1 record and a 2.04 ERA.

While this game may not feature playoff contenders, it should still be a fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in.

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
25
2021

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
