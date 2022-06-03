Jun 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Merrill Kelly, who is the named starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .216 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (203 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 174 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker has a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 25 runs.

Including all hitters in the majors, Walker ranks fifth in home runs and 52nd in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .256.

Varsho ranks 38th in home runs and 91st in RBI among major league hitters this year.

David Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .247.

Ketel Marte leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.292) this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Hayes is 294th in home runs and 159th in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .410.

Reynolds is 38th in home runs and 180th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .298 average, five homers and 18 RBI.

Josh VanMeter has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .357 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Dodgers L 3-2 Home 5/29/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Home 5/30/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 5/31/2022 Braves W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/3/2022 Pirates - Away 6/4/2022 Pirates - Away 6/5/2022 Pirates - Away 6/6/2022 Reds - Away 6/7/2022 Reds - Away 6/8/2022 Reds - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers W 6-5 Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away

